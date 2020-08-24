Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teen wildlife enthusiast champions grass verges
A 15-year-old wildlife enthusiast has said more needs to be done to protect roadside verges and the wildflowers that grow on them.
Indy Kiemel Greene, from Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, has called on his local authority to consider doing less mowing of roadsides in light of the food and shelter they provide for insects.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it would discuss new mowing guidelines in September but it had to "balance the need for road safety with the need to preserve the natural habitat".
Video Journalist: Chris Waring
-
24 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-53868345/teen-wildlife-enthusiast-champions-grass-vergesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window