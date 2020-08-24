'All insects and wildflower, gone'
A 15-year-old wildlife enthusiast has said more needs to be done to protect roadside verges and the wildflowers that grow on them.

Indy Kiemel Greene, from Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, has called on his local authority to consider doing less mowing of roadsides in light of the food and shelter they provide for insects.

Nottinghamshire County Council said it would discuss new mowing guidelines in September but it had to "balance the need for road safety with the need to preserve the natural habitat".

