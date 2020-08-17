‘The naughty crocodile took my leg’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sepsis: Boy learns to walk again after losing legs

A four-year-old boy who lost his legs to sepsis has learned to walk again.

William, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, almost died after he developed the condition.

His mum, Gemma, now wants to raise awareness of the signs of sepsis.

  • 17 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Walking again after ten years