'Beirut blast scene was apocalyptic'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beirut explosion: 'Blast scene was apocalyptic'

An engineer whose home was destroyed in the Beirut explosion has described the scene as "apocalyptic".

Mark Acar, originally from Nottingham, said his home had been reduced to a "shell of walls" in the blast that killed at least 200 people.

Mr Acar has now set up a GoFundMe page to try to help supply basic supplies to other blast survivors.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

  • 13 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Beirut marks one week since explosion