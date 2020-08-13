'Beirut blast scene was apocalyptic'

Video

An engineer whose home was destroyed in the Beirut explosion has described the scene as "apocalyptic".

Mark Acar, originally from Nottingham, said his home had been reduced to a "shell of walls" in the blast that killed at least 200 people.

Mr Acar has now set up a GoFundMe page to try to help supply basic supplies to other blast survivors.

