A driver whose brakes failed when the front wheel of his truck came off on a dual carriageway has thanked two lorry drivers who stopped to help him.

Aubrey Elliot, 67, was driving on the A1 when a noise "like an explosion" came from his vehicle.

He used his handbrake to slow down and stop in bushes next to a lay-by.

Two lorry drivers then used their vehicles to protect him from passing traffic and collected his lost wheel.

