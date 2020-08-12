Media player
Man whose brakes failed on A1 thanks lorry driver rescuers
A driver whose brakes failed when the front wheel of his truck came off on a dual carriageway has thanked two lorry drivers who stopped to help him.
Aubrey Elliot, 67, was driving on the A1 when a noise "like an explosion" came from his vehicle.
He used his handbrake to slow down and stop in bushes next to a lay-by.
Two lorry drivers then used their vehicles to protect him from passing traffic and collected his lost wheel.
12 Aug 2020
