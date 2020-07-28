'It reminds you why you want to be a vet'

Video

Students at the University of Nottingham are among the first in the UK to return to face-to-face classes since lockdown.

The 150 first-year trainees at the veterinary school, in Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire - who had been forced to study online since March - are now able to get hands-on experience and training.

One student on the course said: "Sometimes if you're doing it online, you might forget why you're doing it and when you actually touch a dog, it just reminds you like why you want to be a vet."

Only those from the same university flat are taught in the same class to create "bubbles".