Pools call for swimmers to come 'beach ready'

A swimming pool is asking visitors to come "beach ready" as they reopen across England.

Swimmers at Water Meadows in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, have been asked to wear their swimming costumes underneath their clothing when they arrive.

Visitors will be provided with a place to get changed but lockers will be unavailable.

Andrew Smith, of the Mansfield District Leisure Trust, said the pool's capacity would be reduced from 100 swimmers to just 30 and slides would remain closed.