Anglers reunite cygnets with family

Two anglers reunited a pair of cygnets with their family after rescuing them from a weir.

Alex Neanu and Andrei Adomnicai spotted the baby swans drifting towards the weir in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

The men managed to rescue one but needed to call firefighters to save the other, which became stuck on a small island.

Mr Adomnicai described reuniting the cygnets with their family as “emotional”.