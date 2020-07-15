‘Lego helped me get out of bed’

Video

A woman who was furloughed from her job said Lego helped her to get out of bed.

Charlotte Tyrer, 25, was working as an events sales executive for a hotel in Nottingham before she was placed on furlough because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fine art graduate has created more than a dozen portraits of celebrities, including Billie Eilish and Joe Exotic, using thousands of Lego bricks.

A video she shared of her David Bowie has been viewed more than 80,000 times.

“It’s given me a reason to get up in the morning and get started and get creative,” Charlotte, from Wollaton in Nottingham, said.