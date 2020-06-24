Armed robber holds gun to woman's head

Video

Footage has shown the moment a man held a gun to a woman's head during an armed robbery.

CCTV captured Robert Childerley and Callum Raworth rushing into the Nisa Local Store in Newton, Derbyshire, at 06:00 GMT on 21 November.

The pair threatened the shopkeeper and a customer with a large axe and handgun, Nottinghamshire police said. They made off with cash and £1,755 worth of cigarettes.

The force said about 20 minutes later, the armed pair entered Skegby Mini Market demanding money and cigarettes, but left empty-handed.

Childerley, 26, of no fixed address, was joined by Luke Walters for another robbery two days later at the Woodend Inn in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire. The men left with alcohol and cash from a charity box.

All three admitted armed robbery and were jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 June.

Chiderley was jailed for 13 years and eight months, Raworth, 25, of Cedar Close, Skegby, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, and Walters, 30, of Bainbridge Terrace, Stanton Hill, was handed four years and eight months.