Man survives Covid-19 after 35 days in coma

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Man returns home after 35 days in coma
A man who spent 35 days in a coma while being treated for coronavirus has returned home.
Richard Hanson, 66, believes he caught the virus on a holiday to Tenerife.
The grandfather, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, was also treated for pneumonia and kidney failure.
He was applauded by doctors, nurses and staff as he left King's Mill Hospital, in Sutton in Ashfield, after spending 60 days in their care.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-52922245/coronavirus-man-returns-home-after-35-days-in-comaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window