Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nottinghamshire residents 'disgusted' by swarms of flies
Residents have said their homes have been invaded by "disgusting" swarms of mating flies.
The insects first appeared last month and have been seen in huge swarms in villages around Newark, including North Muskham, Kelham, and Sutton on Trent, as well as the town of Southwell.
An ecology lecturer suggested a combination of unusual weather since the start of the year and the coronavirus lockdown may be causing the "large concentrations of chironomid".
-
03 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-52908492/nottinghamshire-residents-disgusted-by-swarms-of-fliesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window