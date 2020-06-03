Swarms of flies descend on village during lockdown
Nottinghamshire residents 'disgusted' by swarms of flies

Residents have said their homes have been invaded by "disgusting" swarms of mating flies.

The insects first appeared last month and have been seen in huge swarms in villages around Newark, including North Muskham, Kelham, and Sutton on Trent, as well as the town of Southwell.

An ecology lecturer suggested a combination of unusual weather since the start of the year and the coronavirus lockdown may be causing the "large concentrations of chironomid".

