A man's emotional reunion with his wife following his treatment for Covid-19 has been captured on camera.

Stuart Logan, 64, from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, spent seven weeks at King's Mill Hospital - after suffering a stroke and coronavirus with pneumonia - and was unable to have any visitors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, described the family reunion as "so poignant".