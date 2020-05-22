Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage shows scale of Langar Airfield industrial estate fire
A plume of smoke that could be seen across several counties has been captured in drone footage.
The film shows the extent of the blaze at Langar Airfield Industrial Estate, in Nottinghamshire, which broke out before 14:45 BST on Thursday.
The fire contained a lot of chemicals that have yet to be identified, firefighters said.
The BBC understands the blaze broke out at a waste transfer site but it is not yet clear what material was in the rubbish.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-52772748/drone-footage-shows-scale-of-langar-airfield-industrial-estate-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window