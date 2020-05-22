Blind boy Ted, 11, runs marathon for charity

Video

A 11-year-old boy, inspired by Capt Tom Moore, has run one mile a day for 26 days to raise money for charity.

Ted Hardstaff, from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, has Stickler syndrome - which caused his retinas to detach resulting in him becoming blind at the age of two.

His efforts raised more than £16,000 and were hailed by celebrities including Clare Balding, Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and astronaut Tim Peake.