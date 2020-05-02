‘I’ve got to be careful as dad’s got a greenhouse’

Video

A team of young footballers have been keeping their skills sharp at home with the help of trampolines and pet dogs.

Like most teams, Nottingham Forest Girls FC under-12s have had their matches cancelled or postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players have been trying to maintain their fitness levels in their gardens.

Sophie, 12, said: “My favourite drills are running drills and shooting drills but I’ve got to be careful because my dad’s got a greenhouse.”