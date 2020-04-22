Hospital workers applaud colleague who survived Covid-19
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: NHS worker thanks colleagues after surviving Covid-19

An NHS worker has thanked her colleagues after surviving Covid-19.

Karen Stevenson, 43, who works in radiology at King’s Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire, spent 16 days there in intensive care.

Mrs Stevenson, of Mansfield, described her colleagues’ work as “exceptional”.

“I am immensely proud to be a part of that team,” she added.

  • 22 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'My 99-year-old auntie recovered from coronavirus'