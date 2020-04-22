The twins joking through lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: Twins raise a smile with daily jokes
Twin brothers are trying to raise a smile during the coronavirus lockdown by sharing jokes each day.
Oliver and James Garle record the one-liners with the help of their mum Gill, before sharing them with friends and family.
The seven-year-olds, from Nuthall in Nottinghamshire, have been getting their inspiration from joke books, the internet and have even written some themselves.
“We’ve got to make people happy during isolation,” James said.
22 Apr 2020
