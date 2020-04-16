Man writes tribute song for wife's NHS team

Video

The husband of a nurse has written a song dedicated to NHS workers battling through the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Parkin, from Mansfield, penned Heroes and Angels, which calls for the nation to "unite in praise for the NHS".

His wife, Marney Parkin, works in the cardiac catheter suite at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Mrs Parkin's colleagues recorded a video to accompany the song, which has been watched thousands of times online.

"This is a horrendous situation that we all find ourselves in but there's so much good coming through as well," she said.