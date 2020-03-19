Driver rammed vehicles in escape bid

Video

A driver, who rammed three cars before crashing into a garden wall while trying to flee police, has been jailed.

Brennan Cullen, of Queen Street, Retford, was driving in the town in January when stopped by police who suspected he did not have a licence.

When officers approached, the 21-year-old used his car as a ram to hit a van, a parked car and police vehicle.

He then drove into a garden wall and was arrested. A van driver and police officer sustained minor injuries.

On Monday, Nottingham Crown Court heard he admitted dangerous driving, three counts of criminal damage, driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for 10 months and and banned from driving for three years.