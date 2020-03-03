Footage shows Tasering of knife-wielding man
Nottingham knife-wielding man Tasered by police

Police have released bodycam footage of the moment a Taser was used on a man who was threatening officers with a knife.

Glen Burton, 53, grabbed the knife from his kitchen after officers arrested him at his home in Top Valley, Nottingham.

Burton admitted affray and was jailed for 18 weeks by Nottingham Magistrates.

