Man's thumb replaced with big toe

Cobbler David Lee's thumb replaced with big toe after accident
A man who lost his thumb in an accident has had the digit replaced with his big toe.
David Lee, 40, a cobbler from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, cut through his right thumb as he was trimming a shoe at his shop in the town on 9 January.
He was admitted to hospital, then referred to the Pulvertaft Hand Centre at the Royal Derby Hospital.
One of Mr Lee's big toes was amputated and attached to his hand in a series of operations which took 10 hours.
He has now returned to work.
01 Feb 2020
