'Incredible that I'm on par with Usain Bolt'

This year promises to be a big one for 17-year-old Amy Hunt.

The Newark schoolgirl - who appeared in this month's Vogue magazine - set the fastest under-18 time ever over 200m in 2019

She is now focusing on the World Junior Championships and the Olympics, all while studying for her A-levels.

The men's record in the same category is still held by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

"It's just incredible to think that at my age I am on a par with him and hopefully I can go on to achieve the same sort of success," Amy said.