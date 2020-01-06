Police probe hunt on live rail line

Video

Police are investigating a hunt for allowing its hounds on a live rail line in Nottinghamshire, it has been confirmed.

A member of the Grove and Rufford hunt was filmed riding with the dogs along the track at Westbrecks Crossing, near Retford.

Network Rail has confirmed trespassing on a live section of line is illegal.

A spokesman for the hunt said they believed the line to be inactive but would assist police with any enquiries.