Surprise Christmas bagpipe rendition for terminally Nottingham ill man
A terminally ill man was given the "best surprise ever" when a bagpiper turned up on his doorstep to play for him on Christmas Eve.
Tony Occleshaw, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, is having end-of-life care at home for bladder cancer.
He wanted to see the Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August but was too ill so his daughter organised a piper, who happens to play for the force, as a surprise.
24 Dec 2019
