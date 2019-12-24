Video

A terminally ill man was given the "best surprise ever" when a bagpiper turned up on his doorstep to play for him on Christmas Eve.

Tony Occleshaw, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, is having end-of-life care at home for bladder cancer.

He wanted to see the Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August but was too ill so his daughter organised a piper, who happens to play for the force, as a surprise.