'My afro saved my life'

A volunteer who was attacked with a baseball bat was told by a doctor that his afro may have saved his life.

Keiren Thompson was 17 years old when he was "set upon" by a gang of youths in the St Ann's area of Nottingham.

Mr Thompson, who was from a different area of the city and had been at a house party, said: "They didn't like the strange face in the area so they set upon me."

He said it had a big affect on him, but he did not want it to define him.

That's why he founded a community project called Helping Kids Achieve in 2017, which supports children from some of the most disadvantaged areas of Nottingham.

Mr Thompson won the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for his work.