Bodybuilding: 'It's made me address my false leg'
Craig Earley turned to bodybuilding after he was seriously injured in a car crash.
The 40-year-old, from Beeston in Nottinghamshire, had a leg amputated after a long period of treatment.
To help his recovery his wife bought him a gym package that ended with him taking part in a bodybuilding competition against able-bodied competitors earlier this year.
He came fourth and impressed the judges so much he's been invited back next year.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
01 Jan 2020
