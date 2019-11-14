Media player
Flooding hits Nottingham city centre
Heavy rain has caused flooding across the East Midlands, disrupting roads and rail services.
Several towns and villages have been affected, as well as Nottingham city centre.
Flood water caused problems for traffic outside the city's Victoria Centre.
14 Nov 2019
