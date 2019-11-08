Media player
UK flooding: Aerial footage shows Mansfield landslide aftermath
Aerial footage has shown the aftermath of a landslide in Nottinghamshire.
Some 35 homes were evacuated after gardens were buried in mud in Mansfield on Thursday evening.
Part of a cliff at Berry Hill Quarry gave way at about 17:00 GMT.
No injuries have been reported and the district council has offered residents emergency accommodation.
08 Nov 2019
