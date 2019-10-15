Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James and the giant pumpkin patch in Nottinghamshire
James Maxey was 13 when he planted a pumpkin patch at his parents' farm near Kirklington in Nottinghamshire.
He initially sold pumpkins to friends and family, but seven years later the farm is now one of the biggest pick-your-own pumpkin patches in the UK.
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-50047530/james-and-the-giant-pumpkin-patch-in-nottinghamshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window