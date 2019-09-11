'Oldest man with Down's' loves dancing

Video

A man, whose family believe he is the oldest person in the UK with Down's syndrome, has said dancing keeps him young.

George Wildgust, who celebrated his 77th birthday last month, was not expected to live past the age of 10.

People with the condition are expected to live to their 50s these days but the life expectancy was much lower when Mr Wildgust was born in 1942.

His niece, Nikki Wright, said he loves to watch Strictly Come Dancing and dance around his care home in Nottingham, where he has lived since 1993.