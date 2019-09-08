Video

A youth pastor and professional boxer has said he draws strength from his faith and his ministry to help him in the ring.

Derrick Osaze - know as the "Punching Preacher" - became Ultimate Boxxer III middleweight champion in May live on BT Sport and is now preparing for his next fight later this month.

The 25-year-old, originally from Peckham, London, preaches at the God's Vineyard Ministry in Nottingham where he was ordained as a minister last year.

"If not for this ministry and how they've supported me and helped me grow as a person... there would be no Punching Preacher," he said.