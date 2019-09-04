Video

A couple have built their own recycling centre on their driveway to encourage people in their village to drop off items which are not usually recyclable.

Since building the wooden structure last month, Hannah Iwanejko and husband Danny have already filled several boxes to take to a specialist recycling centre.

The recycling point in Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire, accepts items including Tetra Paks, pet food pouches, crisp packets, bread bags and sweet wrappers, which are not accepted by their local authority.

Newark and Sherwood District Council said it plans to recycle more items in the future.