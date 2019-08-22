Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nottingham bus drivers shave off half their hair
Fourteen Nottingham bus drivers have shaved off half of their hair - and beards - in order to raise more than £7,000 for charity.
The team, which includes three women and 11 men, braved the shave to raise money for Hayward House, a palliative care centre in the city.
One of the drivers, Andy Godfrey, said he was inspired to raise the money after his parents spent time at the centre.
"Mum and dad would be so proud," he said.
The drivers are keeping their heads half-shaved for two to three weeks and plan to present a cheque at the hospice in person next month.
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-49424670/nottingham-bus-drivers-shave-off-half-their-hairRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window