Footage released from inside burnt out station

Video

Video from inside Nottingham railway station shortly after a huge fire ripped through it has been released by British Transport Police.

Gemma Peat, 34, has been jailed for 25 months for starting the blaze, which caused £5.6m of damage on 12 January 2018.

Nottingham Crown Court heard more than 100 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control.

The court was told the newly refurbished station's builders had "cut corners" by packing the wall supporting the toilet block with a foot of highly flammable polystyrene after realising the ceiling was uneven.