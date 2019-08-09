Noisy tram workers keep neighbours awake

Media player
Noisy Nottingham tram workers keep neighbours awake
Contractors noisily throwing barriers around and "laughing loudly" in the early hours of the morning have been keeping residents awake.
Ana Ribiero said staff working on replacing tramlines in the Arboretum, Nottingham, woke her and her partner up on 26 July at 04:00.
After complaining to Nottingham City Council, they were put up in a hotel for three nights but when they returned on 4 August, they were woken up at 01:00 and again the following morning.
A spokesman for Nottingham Express Transit (NET) apologised for the "one-off incident".
09 Aug 2019
