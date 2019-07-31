Abuse survivor: 'I still suffer nightmares'

Video

A woman who was abused as a child while in care has said she still suffers nightmares.

Claire Blake, who has waived her right to anonymity, was abused at Beechwood Community Home in Mapperley, Nottingham, during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

She spoke out after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse published a report criticising Nottingham city and Nottinghamshire county councils after hundreds of children were sexually abused by predatory foster carers.

Ms Blake said: "I'm still suffering now and I'm 42. I didn't even have respect for myself, never mind anyone else, I just existed."

City council leader David Mellen, who gave evidence to the inquiry, said the council acknowledged it had "let some young people down".

County council leader Kay Cutts said she was "utterly ashamed" by the abuse, and promised to implement any recommendations made by the report.