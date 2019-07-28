Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Female dodgeball champions say more women playing
More women are playing dodgeball, according to the current female champions.
The Nottingham Sheriffs beat London Storm in the British Championship 2019 in Liverpool in June having won the English Championship the week before.
Their club, based at Bulwell Academy, has male and female members but a 60-40 split in favour of women, according to team captain Kirstie Shaw, 28.
Players of dodgeball - made famous by the 2004 film starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn - are hoping one day it will be made an Olympic sport.
-
28 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-49110667/female-dodgeball-champions-say-more-women-playingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window