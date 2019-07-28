Video

More women are playing dodgeball, according to the current female champions.

The Nottingham Sheriffs beat London Storm in the British Championship 2019 in Liverpool in June having won the English Championship the week before.

Their club, based at Bulwell Academy, has male and female members but a 60-40 split in favour of women, according to team captain Kirstie Shaw, 28.

Players of dodgeball - made famous by the 2004 film starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn - are hoping one day it will be made an Olympic sport.