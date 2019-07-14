Woman, 89, revisits 'first love' nightclub

Video

A woman has returned to have a dance at the nightclub where she met her husband 69 years ago.

Mary Edgson, 89, met her late husband Dennis at what is now Pryzm nightclub, in Nottingham.

After singing along to Jealousy by Vera Lynn, the first song the couple danced to, Mrs Edgson said: “Oh, it felt nice.”

She was one of 160 care home residents who were invited to the club as part of a special Boogie and Buffet event.

Natalie Buxton, a senior carer at the home where Mrs Edgson lives, said: “You can see music brings back a lot of memories for all of them."

“It’s been nice to see them enjoy themselves again.”