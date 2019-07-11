Bees swarm on city centre parked cars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bees removed after swarming on parked cars

A beekeeper has told how he managed to remove a swarm of bees that landed on a street of parked cars in a city centre.

Adrian Kennedy, from the British Beekeepers' Association, said he tempted the bees away from the vehicles, which were parked outside Nottingham railway station, by luring them into a wax-lined box and took them to a place of safety.

He said the impulse for bees to swarm at this time of year was "very great" and the insects were often attracted to smooth, shiny surfaces.

  • 11 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Pest controllers find 20,000 bees in home