Bees swarm on city centre parked cars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bees removed after swarming on parked cars
A beekeeper has told how he managed to remove a swarm of bees that landed on a street of parked cars in a city centre.
Adrian Kennedy, from the British Beekeepers' Association, said he tempted the bees away from the vehicles, which were parked outside Nottingham railway station, by luring them into a wax-lined box and took them to a place of safety.
He said the impulse for bees to swarm at this time of year was "very great" and the insects were often attracted to smooth, shiny surfaces.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-48951534/bees-removed-after-swarming-on-parked-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window