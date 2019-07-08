Man filmed attacking horse in playing field
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man filmed attacking horse in playing field in Nottinghamshire

A man has been filmed attacking a horse in school playing fields.

The footage shows the horse being dragged by its neck and kicked in the head in Radcliffe-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We are aware of this distressing footage and are investigating."

  • 08 Jul 2019