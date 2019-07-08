Video

Six-year-old triplets say they want to save their "lovely, beautiful world" by picking up litter in their local park.

Yimi, Waimi and Mbetmi Fongue, from Nottingham, learned about climate change at school and wanted to do more to help.

They go litter picking every week with their parents and hope their efforts will inspire other children to help clean up their community.

Their mum, Ether Fongue, who was given hi-vis jackets and litter pickers by the council, said: "In helping your own community, you end up helping everyone."

Video journalist: Chris Waring