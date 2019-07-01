Patient attacks paramedic in ambulance

Video

Footage has been released of a patient attacking paramedics inside an ambulance as they tried to treat him in Nottingham.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said ambulance worker Mark Maddy had his hair pulled out during the attack on Talbot Street in the early hours of 27 January.

Matthew Fealey, 34, from, Woodland Walk, Ynysfach, Merthyr Tydfil, was given a 17-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Mr Maddy, 47, who has worked for EMAS for nine years, said: "It has affected the way I approach similar patients - in the back of your mind you are always wondering if it is going to escalate and get out of hand."