A professor has given a colony of honey bees a cello in which to set up their hive.

Martin Bencsik, from Nottingham Trent University, is researching the vibrations and sounds made by the bees using the instrument in his West Bridgford garden.

He also hopes to raise awareness about the decline of the species.

Dr Bencsik said: "We hope people will find it beautiful and convey the message they need to be looked after."