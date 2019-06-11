Video

CCTV footage of the moment a man appears to point a shotgun at a driver in a suburban street has emerged.

In the pictures, which have been circulating on social media, a vehicle appears to reverse around a corner before a man holding what appears to be the firearm chases after it.

A passer-by can be seen running into a garden.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man is believed to have discharged a shotgun in Roundwood Road, Arnold, near Nottingham, at about 11:45 BST on Saturday.

No-one has been reported injured and no arrests have been made.