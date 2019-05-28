Man's head stamped on in attack

Media player
Man's head stamped on in Beeston attack
A man was kicked to the ground and stamped on the head repeatedly in an attack which also saw beer thrown over him.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assault took place in High Road, Beeston, at 18:50 BST on 29 March.
A man stamped on the victim's head a number of times while a woman threw beer over him, police added.
Officers have released footage of the attack in a bid to trace two people they want to speak to in connection with it.
28 May 2019
