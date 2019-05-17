Pregnancy sickness: 'I lost 2st in nine days'

Video

A mother says she is still suffering with the after-effects of extreme pregnancy sickness seven months after giving birth.

Faye Jepson, from Mapperley, Nottingham, suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) in both her pregnancies.

The condition makes women dangerously ill, often bedridden and unable to eat or even keep down water.

Ms Jepson, who lost two stone in nine days during her first pregnancy, said she still experiences episodes of sickness triggered by smells and sounds she associates with her pregnancy, and has lost teeth due to enamel erosion.