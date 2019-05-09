Ramraid at bank 'like an action movie'
This was the moment four masked robbers drove a car through the front of a bank and stole cash from a deposit machine.

It happened at the Santander branch on The Parade in Oadby, Leicestershire, at about 08:45 BST on Thursday.

The footage was shot by a passer-by, who described it as "like an action movie".

Nobody was injured, but Leicestershire Police is appealing for information to help its investigation.

  • 09 May 2019
