Oadby bank ram raid 'like an action movie'
This was the moment four masked robbers drove a car through the front of a bank and stole cash from a deposit machine.
It happened at the Santander branch on The Parade in Oadby, Leicestershire, at about 08:45 BST on Thursday.
The footage was shot by a passer-by, who described it as "like an action movie".
Nobody was injured, but Leicestershire Police is appealing for information to help its investigation.
09 May 2019
