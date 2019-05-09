'Brexit abuse forced me to leave UK'

Video

A Polish mother says abuse she has suffered since the Brexit referendum has forced her to the leave the UK after 10 years.

Magdelena Howlett, whose daughters were both born in the UK, has sold her home in Nottingham and returned to Eastern Europe because of concern for their safety.

She said the abuse started two days before the referendum in June 2016 when a stranger swore at her in the street.

But through concerns it would escalate she has not reported it to police.

A 2018 study by charity Nottingham Citizens found about a third of 4,000 respondents had experienced a hate crime in the city, with Brexit identified as one of the major drivers.