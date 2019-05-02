Frying an egg using only the sun

Video

A solar cooker which heats food using only the sun's rays has been developed in a bid to combat climate change.

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University have combined technology from a submarine periscope to create a prototype and demonstrated by cooking an egg.

It works by capturing sunlight on the outside of a property and concentrating its power using Fresnel lenses, therefore heating the oven.

The cooker could reach temperatures of about 200C (392F), the university said, however the prototype had only three lenses and reached a temperature of 60C.

It's hoped it will help people living in countries with a hot climate to cook food without the need for gas, electricity or burning wood.