PC's skull fractured in bottle attack

A police officer who was hit over the head with a champagne bottle as she tried to arrest a man has said she could suffer lifelong effects from the attack.

Lee Wright, 34, attacked PC Annie Bloomfield and kicked another officer in the stomach in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, in July last year.

Wright, of Moon Crescent, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting GBH and ABH at Nottingham Crown Court in September.

The attack left PC Bloomfield with a fractured skull.

The Nottinghamshire officer's story is appearing in the latest series Cops UK: Bodycam Squad.